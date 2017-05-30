Herea s where your school board rep stands on the school start time issue
Earl Campbell, Patricia Felton-Montgomery, Geri Kinton Bill Payne, David Striebinger, Cynthia Gregory-Smalls, Mary Cordray, Evva Anderson, Christina Gwozdz, Joseph Dunkle, JoAnn Orischak Earl Campbell, Patricia Felton-Montgomery, Geri Kinton Bill Payne, David Striebinger, Cynthia Gregory-Smalls, Mary Cordray, Evva Anderson, Christina Gwozdz, Joseph Dunkle, JoAnn Orischak The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette polled each Beaufort County school board member about school start times , which changed this past school year to be one hour later for middle and high schools and 45 minutes earlier for elementary schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Jun 1
|Jckbuilder
|1
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC