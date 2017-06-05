Here are the food trucks that will be at Hilton Head beaches

Four food trucks will serve up food from the parking lots of Chaplin and Driessen Beach parks on Hilton Head Island starting June 16. The food trucks will serve food from the beach locations from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They also will be allowed to serve food any day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Trucks awarded bids to serve food at the beach locations by the Town of Hilton Head Island this week include: Food: It's Only Fair's will serve made-from-scratch fair favorites such as Pilly Cheese steak, chicken nuggets and hamburgers along with a few items with a twist including their "Chicken and funnels," a funnel cake topped with chicken nuggets, maple syrup and powdered sugar.

