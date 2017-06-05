Here are the food trucks that will be...

Here are the food trucks that will be at Hilton Head beaches

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Four food trucks will serve up food from the parking lots of Chaplin and Driessen Beach parks on Hilton Head Island starting June 16. The food trucks will serve food from the beach locations from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They also will be allowed to serve food any day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Trucks awarded bids to serve food at the beach locations by the Town of Hilton Head Island this week include: Food: It's Only Fair's will serve made-from-scratch fair favorites such as Pilly Cheese steak, chicken nuggets and hamburgers along with a few items with a twist including their "Chicken and funnels," a funnel cake topped with chicken nuggets, maple syrup and powdered sugar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilton Head Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for hard workers to build houses. Jun 1 Jckbuilder 1
Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖 May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 1
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 6
Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16) Apr '17 ohio 2
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
See all Hilton Head Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now

Hilton Head Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilton Head Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Hilton Head Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,060 • Total comments across all topics: 281,643,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC