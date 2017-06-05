He pulled over to help someone out on Hilton Head and was met with armed robbery
A man laying in the middle of the road on Hilton Head Island robbed a concerned driver at gunpoint when the driver stopped to help Sunday morning. Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies and search dogs are looking for the man in the area of Wild Horse Road, where the driver pulled over to see if the man needed help around 9 a.m., according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
