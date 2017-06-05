Craving Thai? Check out this new Hilton Head Restaurant
Thai Ocean Hilton Head by Ruan Thai Cuisine recently opened on Hilton Head Island in the former Angler's Beach Market Grill building at 2 N. Forest Beach Drive. The restaurant's menu features items such as Pineapple fried rice, lemon chicken, ginger soft shell crab and mango seabass with entrees ranging from $13.95 to $24.95, according to a menu posted on its Facebook page.
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Jun 1
|Jckbuilder
|1
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
