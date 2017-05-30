Coastal Discovery Museuma s main gate opens for the first time since Hurricane Matthew
The main gate to the Coastal Discovery Museum reopened to the public Thursday for the first time since Hurricane Matthew. The gate was closed last October and used as an entrance for debris-removal vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Thu
|Jckbuilder
|1
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC