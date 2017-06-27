Hilton Head Island resident Bess Marriner speaks of surviving 2 1/2 days outdoors after falling behind her marshfront home on June 6, 2017. 'I didn't want to die like that': 93-year-old Hilton Head woman survives 2 days outside after fall Bess Marriner looks up and thanks "the Lord" as she recovers from a fractured hip, sun burn and a lost voice after falling and lying outside her Hilton Head Island home from 2 1/2 days in the heat of June.

