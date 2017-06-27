a I cana t even say how ecstatic we area : Contract approved for new animal shelter
The project is a partnership between Beaufort County and the Hilton Head Humane Association. A new animal shelter will be built on this site along S.C. 170 in Okatie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|Jun 19
|feet
|2
|Looking for hard workers to build houses.
|Jun 1
|Jckbuilder
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May '17
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC