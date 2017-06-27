a I cana t even say how ecstatic we a...

a I cana t even say how ecstatic we area : Contract approved for new animal shelter

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: The Island Packet

The project is a partnership between Beaufort County and the Hilton Head Humane Association. A new animal shelter will be built on this site along S.C. 170 in Okatie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilton Head Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖 Jun 19 feet 2
Looking for hard workers to build houses. Jun 1 Jckbuilder 1
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) May '17 Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) May '17 Hilton Head Coke ... 6
Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16) Apr '17 ohio 2
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
See all Hilton Head Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now

Hilton Head Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilton Head Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Hilton Head Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,913 • Total comments across all topics: 282,074,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC