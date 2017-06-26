a Bachelorettea sneak peek: Hilton He...

a Bachelorettea sneak peek: Hilton Head and Bluffton get 1 more episode to shine on ABC

Much to our surprise, producers from ABC's "The Bachelorette" decided to stretch out the scenes filmed on Hilton Head Island and Bluffton between two episodes instead of one. On last week's episode using that footage, we saw more than an hour of Hilton Head and Bluffton scenery, including the spelling bee at Shelter Cove, the Russell Dickerson concert in Old Town Bluffton, the helicopter ride that showed the beautiful Lowcountry from up above, and several scenes at the South Carolina Yacht Club in Windmill Harbour and the Hilton Head Sonesta Resort.

