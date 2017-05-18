Watch yourselves, Hilton Head sandcastle builders. Hole Patrol is now on the case
A nesting sea turtle emerges from the ocean and attempts to make its way up the beach, but a giant sandcastle startles the turtle, forcing it to return to the ocean without laying its eggs. This is what Amber Kuehn, director of Spartina Sea Turtle Stranding Response , calls a "false crawl."
