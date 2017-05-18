Solicitora s office strongly committe...

Solicitora s office strongly committed to criminal sexual conduct prosecutions

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

A track coach is accused of sexually assaulting one of his athletes while attending a meet on Hilton Head Island. The defendant says he will plead guilty if he gets probation and doesn't have to register as a sex offender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilton Head Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖 Fri Hilton Head Coke ... 1
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Fri Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) Fri Hilton Head Coke ... 6
Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16) Apr '17 ohio 2
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
See all Hilton Head Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now

Hilton Head Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilton Head Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Hilton Head Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,162,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC