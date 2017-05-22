Scoop: the Bachelorette on Abc - Sunday, May 28, 2017
Accomplished Texas attorney Rachel Lindsay takes a recess from the courtroom to start her search for happily ever after in the 13th edition of ABC's hit series, "The Bachelorette," SUNDAY, MAY 28 , on The ABC Television Network. After opening herself up to finding love with Nick Viall last season on "The Bachelor," this hopeful, down-to-earth woman will embark on her own journey to find her soul mate, meeting a record 31 bachelors who are all eager to win her heart and the final rose.
