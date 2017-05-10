Saga Buys Apex Charleston, Hilton Head Clusters, Sells TV Stations In Victoria, Joplin-Pittsburg

In radio, SAGA is buying clusters in CHARLESTON, SC and HILTON HEAD ISLAND-BEAUFORT, SC from APEX MEDIA CORPORATION for $23 million. The stations include Country WCKN /MONCKS CORNER-CHARLESTON; Top 40 WMXZ /ISLE OF PALMS-CHARLESTON; Urban WMXZ-HD2-W257BQ ; Urban AC WXST /HOLLYWOOD-CHARLESTON; Adult Hits WAVF /HANAHAN-CHARLESTON; Urban WSPO-A-W261DG /CHARLESTON; Adult Hits WVSC /PORT ROYAL-HILTON HEAD; Classic Hits WLHH /RIDGELAND-HILTON HEAD; Hot AC WALI /BURTON-HILTON HEAD; W256CB/BEAUFORT; and W293BZ/HILTON HEAD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.