Ride of Silence: Survivor shares story of bicycle-vehicle collision
Bob Sergi, a cyclist from Hilton Head Island, talks about how this year's Ride of Silence was different because of the cyclists who died last year in motorized vehicle vs. bicycle accidents. Bob Sergi, a cyclist from Hilton Head Island, talks about how this year's Ride of Silence was different because of the cyclists who died last year in motorized vehicle vs. bicycle accidents.
