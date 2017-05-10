Report: Hilton Head gas station has 2...

Report: Hilton Head gas station has 2 dumpster fires within 3 weeks

Police were called Friday to investigate the second dumpster fire within the last three weeks at a Hilton Head gas station, according to a police report. Fire crews were called to the Circle K gas station on 1 Regency Parkway on Hilton Head Island at about 3:55 p.m. Friday to put out the flames, according to the report.

