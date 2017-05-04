Pockets Full of Sunshine hosting event for special-needs children, adults

Pockets Full of Sunshine will host the 2017 "Fun in the Sun for EVERYONE" day from 1 to 3 p.m. June 1 in front of Marriott's Surf Watch on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release. Special-needs participants and their families of all ages and abilities are invited to join in this annual event on the beach in a safe and inclusive setting.

