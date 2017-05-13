Palmetto Electric hosts annual meeting
"We would like to thank our members who attended and helped make our meeting such a great success," president and CEO Berl Davis said in a news release. Palmetto Electric scored 90 out of a possible 100 on the American Customer Satisfaction Survey, which puts it in the top 10 percent of all electric cooperatives in the nation in customer satisfaction and 15 points higher than the average investor-owned utility.
