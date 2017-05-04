No kidding! Baby goat yoga has arrived in Ridgeland
For those looking for something a little different, Ridgeland farm owner Kelsey Price and Hilton Head Island yoga instructor April Lewis have teamed up to bring you what they are calling baby goat yoga. Goat yoga is the suddenly popular fitness craze in which you practice yoga in the midst of baby Nigerian dwarf goats.
