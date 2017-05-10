Need ideas for Mother's Day? Try this Hilton Head shop

Deborah Lamp, owner of Flowers by Sue on Hilton Head Island, said that giving miniature gardens in a basket -- arrangements of live, potted flowers such as gardenias and hydrangea that can be kept as house plants -- are a popular option. Yes, you could always get her jewelery with her kids' names on it, or flowers, but here are six simple things that Mom will really appreciate this Mother's Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.