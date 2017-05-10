Mitchelville Preservation Project sets Juneteenth Celebration
The Mitchelville Preservation Project is gearing up for this year's Juneteenth Celebration on Hilton Head Island to highlight the art, food and music customs of the people of Mitchelville. Admission tickets for the family-friendly event are $15 for general admission, $10 for students and free for children 4 and under.
