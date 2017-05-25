Margaritaville to develop 55+ community in Hardeeville
The city of Hardeeville and Minto Communities announced Thursday plans for a 2,739-acre, 55-and-older community on U.S. 278 expected to include 3,000 homes, a resort-style pool, tennis and pickleball courts and arts and learning programs. "Hardeeville will now become the place for retirees from around the country who want to enjoy the beauty and amenities of the region," Williams said in a news release.
