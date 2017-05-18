Man believes handgun went missing dur...

Man believes handgun went missing during Hurricane Matthew

The Island Packet reports a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report says the Hilton Head Island resident noticed the handgun missing after briefly returning home in late October. He assumed his parents had taken it for safety reasons during the storm.

