Lowcountry hospitality job fair, Wayn...

Lowcountry hospitality job fair, Wayne Co. Job Fair and Career Expo happening Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

The event will take place at the Sonesta Resort from 12 to 6 p.m. Attendees should bring a resume and dress to impress. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Coastal Pines Technical College in the Polytech Building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilton Head Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖 May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 1
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 6
Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16) Apr '17 ohio 2
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
See all Hilton Head Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Beaufort County was issued at May 23 at 3:33PM EDT

Hilton Head Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilton Head Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Hilton Head Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,424 • Total comments across all topics: 281,227,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC