Latest I-95 a Coffin Corridora crash victim identified as 90-year-old Argentinian woman
The victim of the latest crash along I-95's "Coffin Corridor" has been named as a 90-year-old woman from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls III identified the victim of the single-vehicle crash reported around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday as Nelida Elsa Dispigno Gimenez.
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
