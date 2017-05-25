Latest I-95 a Coffin Corridora crash ...

Latest I-95 a Coffin Corridora crash victim identified as 90-year-old Argentinian woman

The victim of the latest crash along I-95's "Coffin Corridor" has been named as a 90-year-old woman from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls III identified the victim of the single-vehicle crash reported around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday as Nelida Elsa Dispigno Gimenez.

