Jailed a grandsona scam costs Hilton Head man $12,000 in Target gift cards
A Hilton Head Island man was scammed out of $12,000 in Target gift cards earlier this month after a man called claiming his grandson had been arrested and needed the cards to expedite a bond hearing. A Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputy noted in a report taken Tuesday that the man received calls from a person identifying himself as an attorney named "Scott Nelson" on May 9, according to the Sheriff's Office report.
