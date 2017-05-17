Jailed a grandsona scam costs Hilton Head man $12,000 in Target gift cards

A Hilton Head Island man was scammed out of $12,000 in Target gift cards earlier this month after a man called claiming his grandson had been arrested and needed the cards to expedite a bond hearing. A Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputy noted in a report taken Tuesday that the man received calls from a person identifying himself as an attorney named "Scott Nelson" on May 9, according to the Sheriff's Office report.

