If youa re going to be on Hilton Head beaches Thursday, watch your step
Strong winds predicted on Thursday could bring more Portuguese man-of-war to the shores of Hilton Head Island, according to officials. Nearly 100 of the venomous creatures were spotted on Hilton Head Island beaches Monday , followed by fewer than 20 on Tuesday and none on Wednesday, according to Hilton Head Island Shore Beach Services.
