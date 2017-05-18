I just talked to the Hilton Head Onio...

I just talked to the Hilton Head Onion Man. Herea s what he said about you

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

He was talking about the 20 or 21 years he rolled onto Hilton Head Island in an old yellow school bus filled to the ceiling with bags of Vidalia onions. He sold them from a sandy lot near Sea Pines Circle, starting when Vidalia sweet onions were a novelty with an almost cult following.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilton Head Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖 8 min Hilton Head Coke ... 1
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) 16 min Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) 18 min Hilton Head Coke ... 6
Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16) Apr 19 ohio 2
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
See all Hilton Head Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now

Hilton Head Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilton Head Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Hilton Head Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,207 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC