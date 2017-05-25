Hilton Head to take stab at worlda s largest meatball

The Italian-American Club of Hilton Head Island plans to make the world's largest meatball - about 1,500 pounds worth - on Nov. 18 at Shelter Cove Community Park. In addition, the Meatball Madness Fest is to include a 5K race , a competition by local restaurants and organizations for best meatball in three categories , and a meatball-eating contest.

