Hilton Head proposes tax and fee increases to balance budget after hurricane
Hilton Head Island town manager Steve Riley proposed Tuesday that the Town Council increase taxes and fees to fund an $86 million budget for 2018 after Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts depleted reserves and will continue to be a hindrance into next year. A series of increases to property taxes and town fees could raise more than $5.7 million, documents provided by Riley show.
