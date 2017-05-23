Hilton Head: Mayora s honored islander award dinner today
Hilton Head mayor David Bennett will recognize seven town residents today at 6 p.m. during his semi-annual "Honored Islander Award" dinner. The dinner is hosted by Brian Carmines of Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks, located along Skull Creek off Squire Pope Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|1
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|20
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|May 19
|Hilton Head Coke ...
|6
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|ohio
|2
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC