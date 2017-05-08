Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber receives award for a We Call It Homea campaign
The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce's 2016 "We Call It Home" campaign has won the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Communication Excellence Award in the "campaign" category. The campaign reminded Hilton Head Island residents about the power of tourism and the $1.4 billion economic influence it brings to the Lowcountry, such as $1,266 less in local taxes per household, and 16,233 jobs created in Beaufort County, a chamber release said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr 19
|ohio
|2
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|Apr 17
|Bobby
|5
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC