Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber receives award for a We Call It Homea campaign

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce's 2016 "We Call It Home" campaign has won the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Communication Excellence Award in the "campaign" category. The campaign reminded Hilton Head Island residents about the power of tourism and the $1.4 billion economic influence it brings to the Lowcountry, such as $1,266 less in local taxes per household, and 16,233 jobs created in Beaufort County, a chamber release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.