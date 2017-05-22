Hilton Head Choral Society to present...

Hilton Head Choral Society to present concert in honor of Memorial Day

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Island Packet

The Hilton Head Choral Society will present an all-American tribute to our armed forces, both past and present, in its annual patriotic "America Sings!" concert at 7 p.m. May 28 at First Presbyterian Church, 540 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island. The concert is a Memorial Day salute through song that honors the men and women who have fought for our freedom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilton Head Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hilton Head Island Beach Orgy 🏖 May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 1
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 20
Cocain Dealers (Aug '14) May 19 Hilton Head Coke ... 6
Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16) Apr '17 ohio 2
News Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter... Mar '17 Cousin 1
Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 8
Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 33
See all Hilton Head Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now

Hilton Head Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilton Head Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Hilton Head Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,495 • Total comments across all topics: 281,212,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC