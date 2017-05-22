Hilton Head Choral Society to present concert in honor of Memorial Day
The Hilton Head Choral Society will present an all-American tribute to our armed forces, both past and present, in its annual patriotic "America Sings!" concert at 7 p.m. May 28 at First Presbyterian Church, 540 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island. The concert is a Memorial Day salute through song that honors the men and women who have fought for our freedom.
