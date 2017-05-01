Hilton Head barbecue festival canceled: Blame Hurricane Matthew
The 21st annual Rib Burnoff and Barbecue Festival has been canceled for this year, the Kiwanis Club of Hilton Head Island announced on Friday. The festival was originally slated for May 20 at the Coastal Discovery Museum , but the event would have been an added strain on participating barbecue masters, according to a Kiwanis Club news release.
