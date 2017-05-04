Highway Patrol: Vehicle involved in hit-and-run that injured Hilton Head bicyclist found
The vehicle allegedly involved in a late night April 26 hit-and-run crash on Hilton Head Island that left a bicyclist severely injured has been found, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. Lance Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr 19
|ohio
|2
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|Apr 17
|Bobby
|5
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC