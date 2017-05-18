Grieving mother has message for teens almost two years after her own son's shooting death
Dominique Williams' mother had a heartfelt plea for the local teens during the 2nd annual Walk for Dom on Saturday, May 20, 2017, on Hilton Head Island at Hilton Head Island High School. Williams was shot in July 2015 at Coligny Beach Park.
Read more at The Island Packet.
