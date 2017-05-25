Frommer's is giving away free vacations to military families

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Frommer's Guides, the travel company is giving away vacations to six military families with some help from HomeAway. "Even before my dad revolutionized travel with ' Europe on 5 Dollars a Day ,' he published a travel guide for his fellow soldiers," Pauline Frommer, editorial director of Frommer's Travel Guides and Frommers.com, said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.