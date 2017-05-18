Former Bluffton High fire explorers remember graduation-stopping job offers
Bluffton High School graduates and freshly minted Bluffton Township Fire District firefighters Tyler Griffin and Matthew Wallett, received their job offers from the district in a surprise announcement during last year's commencement. Prior to that, the two had been student members of the school's Fire Explorer Post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
