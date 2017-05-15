Florida man loses his cool at One Hot Mamaa s bar on Hilton Head

A 30-year-old Florida man was arrested after allegedly pelting the staff of a Hilton Head Island bar with ice cubes shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report. The man was allegedly "grossly intoxicated" when he climbed over the bar at One Hot Mama's in Reilley's Plaza on Greenwood Drive, according to the report.

