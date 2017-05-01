Fan-Favorite Rachel Lindsay Begins Her Search for Love on Abc's the Bachelorette, 5/22
Accomplished Texas attorney Rachel Lindsay takes a recess from the courtroom to start her search for happily ever after in the 13th edition of ABC's hit series, THE BACHLORETTE, premiering at a special time, MONDAY, MAY 22 , on The ABC Television Network. After opening herself up to finding love with Nick Viall last season on "The Bachelor," this hopeful, down-to-earth woman will embark on her own journey to find her soul mate, meeting a record 31 bachelors who are all eager to win her heart and the final rose.
