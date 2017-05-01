Family of Marshland Road hit-and-run ...

Family of Marshland Road hit-and-run victim says man is a fighting for his lifea

Henrietta Thomas' voice shook on Monday as she described the injuries her brother, Derryn Jones , 62, suffered late Wednesday night when he was struck by a vehicle on Hilton Head Island as he rode his bicycle. He "is still in very critical condition," Thomas said of her younger brother.

