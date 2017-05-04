Drunk man kicked out of Hilton Head shopping center after slapping dog
An intoxicated man was kicked out of the Village Exchange Shopping Center on Hilton Head Island on Thursday afternoon after allegedly slapping a dog. The man "was loud and belligerent," and was spotted by a merchant throwing what appeared to be a liquor bottle at a fence, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report released Saturday.
