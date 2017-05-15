Driver reaches speeds of 117 mph on Hilton Head, gets away

The driver of a black Nissan clocked doing 117 mph on Hilton Head Island on Saturday morning remains at large after abandoning the car and running away, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. A Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputy initially clocked the vehicle going 98 mph in a 55 mph zone as the deputy sat in a median at the Cross Island Tollway around 4:15 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office report.As the car headed west, the vehicle sped up to 117 mph, the report said.

