Doors are about to close permanently at this Bluffton grocery store

Shoppers of the Bluffton Bi-Lo will have to buy groceries at another store, or travel nearly 10 miles to the nearest Bi-Lo on Mathews Drive on Hilton Head Island come June. The grocery store at 50 Burnt Church Road will close, according to Southeastern Grocers, the company that owns the Bi-Lo chain established in Georgia and the Carolinas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.