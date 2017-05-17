Democratic Club South of Broad to host Neighborhood Outreach Connection chief
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 23 at 111 Mathews Drive, Hilton Head Island, according to a club news release. Sharma's talk will focus on "poverty and affordable housing issues in the Lowcountry and South Carolina," the release said.
