Civil War Medal of Honor winners finally recognized
Five federal troops won the Medal of Honor in a single engagement way up the Ashepoo River in Colleton County. This Saturday - 153 years later - that heroism will be recognized with the dedication of an historical marker near the scene, on today's Bennetts Point Road off U.S. 17 in Green Pond.
