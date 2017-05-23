Car drives into Bluffton marsh; no serious injuries
A vehicle is in the marsh off eastbound U.S. 278 near the Hilton Head Island bridge in Bluffton, the Bluffton Township Fire District said. The white car could be seen on a Beaufort County traffic camera about 30 or 40 feet into the marsh around 10 a.m. The fire department and law enforcement officers are on the scene.
