Boater rescued after vessel capsized between Fripp and Hilton Head islands
A boater was rescued Friday evening after his vessel capsized while attempting to make the trip from Fripp Island to Hilton Head Island. "The conditions were not favorable, it was blowing 20 mph wind," Beaufort Water Search and Rescue skipper Clay Emminger said Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who would win a fight between Greg Russell and ... (Jul '16)
|Apr 19
|ohio
|2
|Cocain Dealers (Aug '14)
|Apr 17
|Bobby
|5
|Why Beaufort Sheriff P.J. Tanner wrote a letter...
|Mar '17
|Cousin
|1
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC