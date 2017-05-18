Beaufort County eyes $200 million fun...

Beaufort County eyes $200 million funding for future of US 278

19 hrs ago

Beaufort County leaders are plotting the course for a series of improvements along U.S. 278 , but finding the cash - as much as $200 million - to pay for the projects remains a lingering challenge. The projects are aimed at making the trip between greater Bluffton and Hilton Head Island a smoother, more pleasant experience for drivers, officials say.

