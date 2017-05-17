Angry timeshare buyers can now sue developers, says SC Supreme Court
South Carolina timeshare owners are now able to sue developers for violations of industry regulations, the S.C. Supreme Court decided Wednesday. The high court's opinion will allow the estimated 100 lawsuits that have been filed against two Hilton Head Island timeshare companies to go forward, said attorneys Joseph DuBois and Zach Naert who represent timeshare buyers in the cases.
