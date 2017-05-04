a Political climatea forces cancellat...

a Political climatea forces cancellation of this Lowcountry festival, organizers say

Event organizers have canceled an annual festival that celebrates Latino culture because of what they call "uncertainty generated by the current political climate." Fiesta de Mayo , held last year at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island, will not happen this year - what would have been the event's fifth iteration - according to statement from event sponsor La Isla Magazine.

