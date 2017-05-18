a Celebration of lifea event set on Hilton Head for Chuck Wielgus

A celebration of the life of Chuck Wielgus is planned for May 25 on Hilton Head Island, where he was a champion of public recreation in the 1980s. Frank Soule, who succeeded Wielgus as director of the Island Recreation Association, said the event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks, 1 Hudson Road.

